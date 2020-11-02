Authorities search for missing children who may be in Dallas-Fort Worth area 

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is asking for the public’s help to locate two children. Robert Tickle, Jr. (DOB 2/1/2008) and Briya Tickle (DOB 8/12/2013).

Robert Tickle, Jr., 12, and Briya Tickle, 7, were ordered into DFPS custody and were last seen with their parents, Christina Gibbons and Robert Tickle, in Chandler in east Texas. They may be in the Dallas area — Duncanville and/or Grand Prairie.

They are driving a 2002 Brown Ford F150 pickup truck, Texas license plate number HKY 8662.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these children can contact Child Protective Investigations (CPI) at 903-521-6095.