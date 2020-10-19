Fort Worth City Council member arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated

Fort Worth Councilman Cary Moon was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Saturday. Burleson police department

Fort Worth city council member Cary Moon was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Burleson, according to police.

Burleson police arrested Moon at 2:34 a.m. Saturday, Burleson police department communications director Deanna Phillips said.

Moon was driving on South Dobson Street when he did not come to a complete stop at a stop sign at 2:21 a.m, Phillips said. Moon’s truck hit a curb, drove onto the grass and then back onto the road. An officer turned on their emergency lights to pull him over, and Moon hit the curb again.

Moon told the Star-Telegram he couldn’t discuss details of the case, but he expected to continue to serve as the District 4 councilman.

“I will be responsible for my actions,” Moon said.

Asked if he would resign or if he had notified the city, Moon described the misdemeanor charge as a “victimless crime,” and said he had told those close to him about the arrest over the weekend.

Moon said he had been at Dalton’s Corner, a bar and restaurant at 200 S. Main St. in downtown Burleson that he partially owns.

In February Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts closed the bar for unpaid taxes, but Moon said Monday the debt had been cleared and the restaurant had reopen.