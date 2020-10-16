Parker County deputies find baby during game room raid

A Crime Stoppers tip led to a Parker County gambling raid at a game room Wednesday that netted authorities more than $30,000, a weapon, illegal drugs and four arrests.

Deputies seized 29 electronic gambling motherboards in the search conducted in the 13000 block of North Farm Road 730 in Parker County.

Officials with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services also were notified when a 6-month-old was found in the game room, which was attached to a home. Authorities provided few details on the infant.

Ten customers who were engaged in illegal gaming activities at the time of the raid were issued citations, according to Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler in a news release.

Authorities identified the owner/operators of the game room as Ellen Jean Langley-Eisenmann, 41, and Ronald Lee Newton, 52, both of Azle. They were arrested Wednesday and face a charge of possession of gambling device or equipment.

The two were free Friday from the Parker County Jail in Weatherford after each posted $5,000 bond shortly after their arrest.

In addition to the motherboards, investigators seized $30,448 in cash, a weapon and methamphetamine.

Two men were taken into custody at the scene and face drug possession charges. Douglas Michael Morgan, 40, of Springtown, and Jason Daniel Summa, 34, of Azle, are accused of possessing methamphetamine at the game room.

Summa remained in the Parker County Jail Friday in lieu of $7,500 bond while Morgan was free on $7,500 bond, according to jail records.

“DFPS is investigating, alongside law enforcement, but the details are confidential,” Tiffani Butler, a spokeswoman for Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, wrote in a Friday email referring to the baby.

Butler said the infant was with relatives.

Fowler said additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information on other illegal game rooms should call Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555.