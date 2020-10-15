Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Department of Justice awards $5.6 million to UNT Health Science, city of Fort Worth

The Department of Justice announced Thursday it is giving more than $5.6 million to support forensic science methods in Fort Worth.

The $5,620,869 will go to the University of North Texas Health Science Center and the City of Fort Worth to support forensic science research, fund crime laboratories, decrease the backlog of untested rape kits, and help law enforcement identify missing persons, according to the DOJ.

“Forensic science is a key part of our justice system,” Congresswoman Kay Granger (R-TX) said in a press release. “It provides our police and investigators scientifically-grounded, reliable, rapid, and cost-effective methods of solving crimes and helps bring answers to survivors, sometimes after many years.”

Granger said the grants will help UNT Health Science Center and the City of Fort Worth better analyze DNA and missing persons data and “ultimately convict perpetrators and ensure justice.”

The majority of the grant money comes from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

