Crime

Fort Worth man arrested, accused of killing 2-year-old Arlington boy in 2019

Fort Worth

A Fort Worth man accused in the 2019 killing of a 2-year-old Arlington boy was in custody Wednesday and faces a capital murder charge in the case, according to jail records and Arlington police.

Quentin Walker was booked into the Arlington Jail on Tuesday.

A warrant was issued for Walker last week, and he was located on Tuesday.

Walker is accused of killing 2-year-old Kasheton Philip-Evans Ross in July 2019 in Arlington.

On the afternoon of July 18, 2019, Arlington patrol officers responded to Arlington Memorial Hospital. Kasheton was brought to the hospital unresponsive and later died there.

Hospital officials were told the child had fallen while in a park.

Kasheton’s death was later ruled a homicide by officials at the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He died from blunt-force trauma to his head, according to the medical examiner.

Arlington police did not comment on the relationship between Walker and the boy, but detectives are expected to release more information on Wednesday.

