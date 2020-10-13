Suspected Fort Worth arsonist arrested, accused of at least 6 school, business fires

A suspected arsonist accused of setting at least six fires in recent weeks in Fort Worth is in custody, fire department officials said Tuesday.

Most of the fires occurred on Fort Worth Independent School District properties.

The suspect, SanJuan Jose Franklin, 46, of Fort Worth, also is accused committing burglaries in the city, authorities said.

Franklin was arrested early Monday after he was seen on a surveillance camera video trying to burglarize O.D. Wyatt High School, the Fort Worth Fire Department said in a news release.

Once police arrived, Franklin fled the scene, riding a bicycle, but he was captured after a short pursuit, the release said.

Franklin is accused of setting four fires on Fort Worth ISD school property along with fires in a parking garage in the West Seventh district and at a grocery store in south Fort Worth over the past three weeks.

Fort Worth ISD spokesman Clint Bond said the school district is working with authorities on the investigation. He said the district is not releasing details on where the fires were set or how much damage they caused at this time because school officials don’t want to hamper the ongoing investigation.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to a prowler call shortly before 5 a.m. Monday at the high school, 2400 E. Seminary Drive.

Fort Worth school security officials had called 911 after seeing the man climbing a ladder to the top of the school.

After the brief chase, Franklin was arrested without incident.

Anyone with information related to these fires or other related crimes should call the Fort Worth Fire Department arson and bomb investigations unit at 817-392-6850 or CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.