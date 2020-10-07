Man who sold rifle without check to gunman in Midland, Odessa shootings pleads guilty

The man who sold the rifle that an assailant used last year to shoot 32 people in Midland and Odessa pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a gun sale crime.

Marcus Braziel, 45, of Lubbock, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to dealing firearms without a license and subscribing to a false tax return, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Braziel admitted that he sold Seth Ator an AR-15-style rifle on Oct. 8, 2016, about three years before Ator used the gun to shoot dead seven people and wound 25 more.

Police officers killed Ator, 36, on Aug. 31, 2019, outside a movie theater in Odessa after his violent spasm.

Ator, who had been determined by a court to be “mentally defective” and was legally prohibited from possessing firearms, first tried to purchase a gun from a sporting goods store, but was rejected after the National Instant Criminal Background Check System flagged his status, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He circumvented the background check system by purchasing a gun from Braziel, who did not to run background checks on his buyers.

Background checks are not necessarily required for in-state, private transfers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. However, Braziel admitted that he was “engaged in the business of selling firearms” and should have been licensed and have conducted background checks.

Braziel said that he routinely bought firearm firing mechanisms called lower receivers and used milling equipment to build them into full-fledged guns. He sold the completed weapons for about $100 to $200 profit. Braziel said he typically listed his firearms for sale on armslist.com and conducted the sales in the parking lot of a sporting goods store or from his garage.

Braziel faces up to five years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

In four years, prosecutors said, Braziel inadvertently sold firearms to three other prohibited people: a convicted felon, an man under felony indictment, an immigrant in the U.S. illegally.

Agents traced the lower receiver of the gun Braziel sold to Ator to Mulehead Dans, a federally licensed firearm dealer in Lubbock. Mulehead Dans’ owner confirmed that Braziel often purchased lower receivers and firearms there.

“If you’re a firearms dealer — whether you’re selling out of a brick-and-mortar store, in your basement, or online — you must ensure that a background check is conducted on your purchasers,” U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox wrote in a statement. “As this case makes clear, dealing firearms without a license isn’t some obscure, technical violation. It is unlawful conduct that has real-world impact and the potential for devastating results.”

Beyond concealing his unlicensed dealing, Braziel also admitted that he hid from the IRS the income from his firearms sales.