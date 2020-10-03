Police arrest suspect in political punch outside a suburban Dallas-Fort Worth store

Denton police detectives worked Saturday to obtain an arrest warrant for a man who punched another in an apparent dispute over presidential politics.

A verbal argument erupted between the victim and supporters of President Donald Trump outside the Buc-ee’s store in the 2800 block of South I-35E, Denton police said.

Jason Lata, 44, punched the victim in the face and left the store’s parking lot, police alleged. The victim suffered an abrasion below his right eyebrow and a broken tooth.

Lata was arrested on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury. He was at the City of Denton Jail late Saturday. Bail was set at $15,000.

Police did not describe in detail the nature of the argument. Viral video of the incident shows a man in a hat yelling profanities at the victim and screaming “Turn it off!” as an anti-Donald Trump rap song by YG appeared to be playing in the background, according to the Associated Press. The suspect, who was standing with other men who were wearing Trump T-shirts, then punched the victim in the face, the AP reported.

Officers were dispatched to a hospital about 12:45 p.m. and interviewed the victim.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the argument and assault or has additional information to share with investigators to call 940-349-8181.