Two new sexual assault charges filed against Fort Worth suspected serial rapist

Two more sexual assault charges have been filed against a suspected serial rapist who is serving time for a 2015 attack on a woman near John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Charges of sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault were filed last week against William Bell III, 51, of Fort Worth, who is in prison serving a 10-year sentence for the 2015 rape.

The new charges involved alleged separate attacks against women in August 2014 and October 2014 in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police Detective Kerry Adcock obtained the warrants on the new sexual assault charges months after Bell was convicted in February 2018 for the rape of a woman at knifepoint near the hospital.

The new charges focus on attacks that were reported on Aug. 14, 2014, and Oct. 22, 2014.

In the August 2014 incident, Bell is accused of raping a woman after he threatened her, according to Tarrant County court documents. The Fort Worth man is accused in the sexual assault of another woman in the October 2014 attack, and he was armed with a knife in that attack, court documents say.

A warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Thursday and written by Fort Worth Detective K.L Hernandez in 2017 gave this account of the 2015 attack:

A 32-year-old woman went to JPS in Fort Worth because she was having chest pains on May 15, 2015. The woman and her husband had been dropped off at the hospital.

A friend came to the hospital so the couple would have a way to get back home. As the woman was being treated, her husband left and drove their friend home. The woman started walking home before her husband returned because the doctor was rude.

As she walked down Main Street, the woman was on the phone with her husband, who was on his way back when she lost the signal.

At that point, a man later identified as Bell walked up to her and said he could help. Bell told the woman his girlfriend had just had a baby at JPS and he was on his way back to her, but he would take the time to help.

Bell and the woman were walking through an empty parking lot when he grabbed her hand.

Bell then tried to get the victim on the ground, but she fought him, losing her glasses and cellphone. She tried to call 911 after she picked her phone back up, but she failed.

Bell pulled out a knife and told her, “B----, shut up. Quit crying,” according to the warrant.

Bell slid his pants down to his knees and then removed the woman’s pants and underwear as he raped her.

During the sexual assault, Bell told the woman that she was his property, but he would let her leave once he was done.

The woman put her arm up and she suffered a cut on her arm.

The victim repeatedly pleaded with Bell to let her go, but he continued the assault.

After several minutes, Bell let her go and he walked away. She struggled to get dressed and walked to a nearby store where she asked another man for help. He called Fort Wort police.

A Fort Worth police officer reported that when he arrived the woman was covered with dirt on her backside, appeared under duress and was missing a shoe.

The woman told the officer she had been sexually assaulted in a wooded area near the hospital.

In December 2016, Fort Worth police received notice from the Texas Department of Public Safety that identified a match between Bell’s DNA profile and the DNA taken from the woman.

At that time, Bell was already serving time in prison for drug possession, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.