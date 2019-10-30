Execution date reset for lookout driver of 7 escaped inmates who killed police officer

Patrick Murphy is one of two members of the infamous Texas 7 inmates who is still alive.

The other is Randy Halprin.

An appeals court granted Murphy a last-minute reprieve from death but denied his motion for a stay of execution on Wednesday.

Murphy is now scheduled to die Nov. 13, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Murphy is one of seven inmates who broke out of the Connally prison unit on Dec. 13, 2000, and six of them were found guilty of murdering Irving police officer Aubrey Hawkins on Christmas Eve 2000.

One of those escaped inmates, Larry Harper, committed suicide in Colorado as law enforcement was closing in and he was moments away from capture.

Murphy has maintained that he was the getaway driver for the Texas 7 during the robbery that resulted in Hawkins’ slaying, according to his attorneys.