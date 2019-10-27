Shots fired at vigil for Greenville shooting victim in Dallas, reports say

Authorities work the scene after a deadly shooting in Greenville, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. A gunman opened fire at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party, which left over a dozen injured before he escaped in the ensuing chaos, a sheriff said Sunday. VIA AP RYAN MICHALESKO

Shots rang out Sunday night at a Dallas vigil for a victim of a mass shooting near Greenville, according to media reports.

The vigil for 23-year-old Kevin Berry was held at St. Augustine Park in Pleasant Grove, WFAA reported. Berry was killed in a shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students that was not sanctioned by the school.

Near the end of the vigil, dozens of shots were fired in the crowd, Fox 4 News reported.

No injuries had been reported as of Sunday night.

Once it was safe, we looked for anyone who was hurt. We did not find anyone with injuries. My photographer and I are not hurt. The shooting happened as the vigil was wrapping up. More than one gunman involved, from what I can tell. pic.twitter.com/ojFuM7TZRh — Diana Zoga (@DianaNBC5) October 28, 2019

Talking to our photographer who was at the vigil, “I just saw 20-30 people running, panicked, and I didn’t know why.” She says she pounded on the window of a journalist in a car near her and told her to get down. They all hit the ground. A news unit by them was hit by bullets. — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) October 28, 2019

Vigil for Kevin Berry in Pleasant Grove ended with someone yelling “run!” and several shots fired. I am okay. No apparent injuries. Working to get any information — Cassandra Jaramillo (@cassandrajar) October 28, 2019

***BREAKING***



Following Kevin Berry’s vigil, a shootout happened in the parking lot of St. Augustine Park.



Everyone scattered. My photographer and I headed for the trees and took cover.



I took video once I got safe. We heard DOZENS of gunshots. pic.twitter.com/XDlFTGHemc — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) October 28, 2019