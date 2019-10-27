Crime

Shots fired at vigil for Greenville shooting victim in Dallas, reports say

Authorities work the scene after a deadly shooting in Greenville, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. A gunman opened fire at an off-campus Texas A&amp;M University-Commerce party, which left over a dozen injured before he escaped in the ensuing chaos, a sheriff said Sunday. THE DALLAS MORNING NEWS VIA AP RYAN MICHALESKO

Shots rang out Sunday night at a Dallas vigil for a victim of a mass shooting near Greenville, according to media reports.

The vigil for 23-year-old Kevin Berry was held at St. Augustine Park in Pleasant Grove, WFAA reported. Berry was killed in a shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students that was not sanctioned by the school.

Near the end of the vigil, dozens of shots were fired in the crowd, Fox 4 News reported.

No injuries had been reported as of Sunday night.

