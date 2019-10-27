Crime
Shots fired at vigil for Greenville shooting victim in Dallas, reports say
Shots rang out Sunday night at a Dallas vigil for a victim of a mass shooting near Greenville, according to media reports.
The vigil for 23-year-old Kevin Berry was held at St. Augustine Park in Pleasant Grove, WFAA reported. Berry was killed in a shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students that was not sanctioned by the school.
Near the end of the vigil, dozens of shots were fired in the crowd, Fox 4 News reported.
No injuries had been reported as of Sunday night.
Comments