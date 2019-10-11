Mansfield man sentenced to life in prison for beating wife, lying about it

SHARE COPY LINK

A Tarrant County jury handed down a life sentence and two 10-year sentences this week to a Mansfield man who police say beat his wife and then claimed she had fallen.

Aaron Redmond was found guilty of aggravated assault of a family member causing serious bodily injury, tampering with evidence and retaliation in connection with the June 2018 incident, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office said in a tweet. He was accused not only of assaulting his wife but of barricading himself and his 3-year-old son in his home for four hours when officers arrived.

Redmond, 45, is being held at the Tarrant County Lon Evans Correction Center, according to county jail records.

On July 27, 2018, Redmond drove his wife to a Mansfield fire station for medical assistance and stated she fell. Police were called around 6 p.m. to the station where medics were treating the woman.

Redmond had already left, police said.

Mansfield police doubted the story and launched an investigation into the woman’s injuries. An investigation led the department to determine she sustained her injuries in a domestic dispute, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital.

Officers then went to Redmond’s house in the 1100 block of Doubletree Lane, where Redmond and his 3-year-old son were barricaded in the residence. He refused to comply with police demands and officers believed he had weapons in the home.

Mansfield’s SWAT unit and a negotiator spent four hours trying to get him out of the home before he surrendered without incident after 10:30 p.m., police said.

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office said there was great teamwork from prosecutors, advocates and police to secure a conviction.