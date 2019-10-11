Dallas woman who medically abused son for 8 years sentenced to 6 years in prison

SHARE COPY LINK

A Dallas judge listened from the bench Friday as witnesses talked about eight years of unnecessary medical procedures a small child endured at the hands of his mother.

State District Judge Ernest White said in his time on the bench he had not heard testimony more compelling or disturbing.

White sentenced Kaylene Bowen to six years in prison for manipulating health care professionals into performing hundreds of unnecessary medical procedures and 13 unnecessary surgeries on her son during an eight-year period.

Kaylene Bowen, 36, pleaded guilty in August to causing serious bodily injury to a child after authorities accused her of subjecting her son to years of sometimes painful and unnecessary medical tests, surgeries and procedures.

Bowen, who is probation eligible, was facing two to 20 years in prison on the second-degree felony. Bowen elected to have a judge assess her sentence.

Christopher Bowen was 8 when he and his two-half siblings were removed from their mother by Child Protective Services in November 2017 over allegations that the mother had been lying and exaggerating about her son’s health.

Christopher Crawford’s father, Ryan Crawford, testified that he and Bowen never really had a relationship, but they did have a baby together. The goal was to co-parent, Crawford said.

But a few months after Christopher was born, Crawford said he began to see less and less of him. Crawford said he had himself placed on child support and began to hear Bowen say that Christopher was very ill.

She had said that Christopher had a problem digesting milk, and because he had been born premature, that did not seem strange to his father.

But other ailments that she claimed Christopher suffered from, such as muscular dystrophy and that he would never walk, were harder for him to swallow, Crawford said. As the couple participated in family court, Crawford said several times Bowen would say that his son was near death and only had a few weeks left to live.

“It was just one thing after another after our first appearance in court,” Crawford said.

Commonly known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy or medical child abuse, experts say caregivers — usually a mother — lie, exaggerate or create medical symptoms in a child in order to gain attention. In turn, doctors — dependent on the parent’s description of what’s going on with the child — perform unneeded and sometimes painful tests, procedures and surgeries.

In its petition for removal, CPS referenced medical records that showed Christopher had been seen 323 times at hospitals and pediatric centers in Dallas and Houston and underwent 13 major surgeries, all between 2009 and 2016.

Bowen, who also goes by the last name of Wright, had even started or been the subject of fundraisers, claiming that Christopher was dying, initially from a rare genetic disorder and later from cancer.

Authorities alleged she had her son fitted with a feeding tube that fed directly into his small intestine and led to multiple life-threatening blood infections. They said she also tried to get him on the lung transplant list and had him in hospice care.

Crawford, tried to convince Dallas County family court judges for years that his son was not sick but they believed Bowen. One judge even prohibited Crawford from visits with his son, who was then 3.

Dallas hospital staff sounded the alarm with CPS, which led to the boy’s removal and Bowen’s arrest.

Crawford is the sole managing conservator of Christopher and gets to make all the decisions regarding where his son lives, attends school and the medical treatment he receives. Bowen is allowed supervised visits.

Crawford said his son, now 10, does well academically and is very athletic. The boy has no medical issues and has only needed to go to the doctor for physicals each year, Crawford said.

This story contains information from Star-Telegram archives.