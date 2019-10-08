Man arrested, accused of recording children from outside Watauga homes, officials say

SHARE COPY LINK

From outside homes in Watauga, a 37-year-man recorded through windows video of children, authorities said Tuesday.

Christopher Black of Watauga was arrested Monday on suspicion of possession of child pornography and indecency with a child by exposure, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said. The case was investigated by its Human Trafficking & Child Exploitation Unit.

Black exposed himself to “many children and women in various locations in and around the Watauga area of Tarrant County,” the sheriff’s office said. It did not release the dates on which it alleges the crimes occurred.

Someone with information in the case should call Detective J. Schoonover at 817-884-1436, the sheriff’s office said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW