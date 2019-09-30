Fort Worth man accused of killing Ole Miss student enters not guilty plea

Here’s what we know so far about the death of Alexandria “Ally” Kostial Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, 21, was found dead June 20 about 20 miles from Ole Miss. She had been shot 8 times, according to media reports. Brandon Theesfeld of Fort Worth, TX, was charged June 22 with murder in the death of his classmate Kostial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, 21, was found dead June 20 about 20 miles from Ole Miss. She had been shot 8 times, according to media reports. Brandon Theesfeld of Fort Worth, TX, was charged June 22 with murder in the death of his classmate Kostial.

A Fort Worth man pleaded not guilty to the killing of an Ole Miss student in court Monday.

Brandon Theesfeld, 22, entered the not guilty plea at Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford, Mississippi, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Alexandria “Ally” Kostial, 21, of St. Louis, was found shot to death July 20 in Harmontown, Mississippi, near Sardis Lake, according to the Associated Press. Her body was found about 20 miles from the college campus, according to St. Louis TV station KTVI.

“Brandon Theesfeld entered NOT GUILTY plea after he was indicted for capital murder, accused of killing fellow Ole Miss student Ally Kostial. Theesfeld stayed silent when asked if he killed Ally,” a reporter for WREG News in Memphis tweeted.

Theesfeld was arrested in Memphis, and indicted on a capital murder charge in August by a grand jury in Lafayette County.

Theesfeld attended Fort Worth Country Day and was a student at the University of Mississippi, according to his Facebook page.

He was a student in the School of Business Administration and was suspended from the university after his arrest, a university spokesman said.