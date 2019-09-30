Crime
A man fatally stabbed another in south Fort Worth; body found in tunnel, police say
Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11
A man fatally stabbed another in south Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, police said.
At 12:48 p.m., officers responded to a cutting call at 4220 Hemphill St. The area was described as a “homeless camp site” in a police report.
Police found witnesses who led officers to a tunnel underneath La Gran Plaza shopping center at 4200 South Freeway. In the tunnel, officers found a man who had multiple stab wounds to his upper body, according to Fort Worth police.
The man, identified as 39-year-old Robert Lee Moreno, was declared dead at 1:21 p.m.
Christopher Gino Cardenas, 33, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to Moreno’s death. His bail was set at $200,000.
Comments