A man fatally stabbed another in south Fort Worth; body found in tunnel, police say

FORT WORTH

A man fatally stabbed another in south Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, police said.

At 12:48 p.m., officers responded to a cutting call at 4220 Hemphill St. The area was described as a “homeless camp site” in a police report.

Police found witnesses who led officers to a tunnel underneath La Gran Plaza shopping center at 4200 South Freeway. In the tunnel, officers found a man who had multiple stab wounds to his upper body, according to Fort Worth police.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Robert Lee Moreno, was declared dead at 1:21 p.m.

Christopher Gino Cardenas, 33, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to Moreno’s death. His bail was set at $200,000.

