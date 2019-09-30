A man fatally stabbed another in south Fort Worth; body found in tunnel, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man fatally stabbed another in south Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, police said.

At 12:48 p.m., officers responded to a cutting call at 4220 Hemphill St. The area was described as a “homeless camp site” in a police report.

Police found witnesses who led officers to a tunnel underneath La Gran Plaza shopping center at 4200 South Freeway. In the tunnel, officers found a man who had multiple stab wounds to his upper body, according to Fort Worth police.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Robert Lee Moreno, was declared dead at 1:21 p.m.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Christopher Gino Cardenas, 33, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to Moreno’s death. His bail was set at $200,000.