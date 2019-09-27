ICE operation ends with arrest of 49 criminals, violators in North Texas, Oklahoma

ICE raids North Texas factory ICE agents arrest 160 undocumented immigrants at the Load Trial manufacturing company in Sumner, Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ICE agents arrest 160 undocumented immigrants at the Load Trial manufacturing company in Sumner, Texas.

Forty-nine criminal immigrants and people accused of immigration violations were arrested by federal officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in North Texas and Oklahoma during an operation that ended Wednesday, according to ICE.

The five-day operation targeted immigrants with criminal histories. Forty were arrested in North Texas and nine were taken into custody in Oklahoma, according to an ICE news release.

Thirty-three had prior criminal histories, five had no pending criminal charges and 11 did not have a criminal history, according to the ICE news release. Forty-six were men and three were women.

Those arrested included 38 people from Mexico, four from Guatemala, three from Honduras, two from El Salvador and one each from India and Nicaragua.

The immigrants with criminal histories had previously been arrested for such crimes as domestic violence, assault, sexual assault of a child, lewd acts with a child, driving while intoxicated, burglary and possession of drugs.

ICE officials did not release information on where all the arrests were made.

But ICE officials provided these criminal summaries of some arrests in North Texas and Oklahoma:

▪ On Tuesday, a 48-year-old man from Mexico was arrested in Fort Worth who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of continuous sexual assault of a child. The victim was under 14 years old. He had no previous encounters with ICE agents.

▪ Also on Tuesday, a 35-year-old previously deported from Mexico was arrested in Amarillo. In 2003, he was convicted on burglary of a building and theft of property $1,500 to $20,000 and sentenced to 15 months in prison. In 2006, he was also convicted of DWI. In 2004, a federal immigration judge ordered him deported.

▪ In Bonham, a 31-year-old from Mexico, who was a U.S. permanent resident, was arrested on Monday. He was convicted this year of indecency with a child involving sexual contact with a 17-year-old and sentenced to 10 years’ probation. In 2015, he was convicted of DWI.

▪ A 31-year-old from El Salvador was arrested in Euless on Sept. 20. He was convicted of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age in 2013 and sentenced to two years in prison and 60 months of probation. In October 2013, a federal immigration judge ordered him deported.

▪ On Monday, a 27-year-old previously deported man from Guatemala was arrested in Oklahoma City. In 2017, he was arrested for child endangerment and driving under the influence. Both charges are pending. Earlier this year, he also was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, and these charges are pending. He has been ordered removed from this country.

▪ On Wednesday, a 54-year-old man from Mexico was arrested in Hobart, Oklahoma. Last year, he was convicted of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and sentenced to 10 years deferred.

ICE officials noted they conduct enforcement operations daily throughout the country.