Drug dealer sentenced to more than 28 years for selling heroin that killed Southlake teen

A Fort Worth heroin dealer was sentenced on Thursday to 340 months in federal prison for selling the drug that killed an 18-year-old in her Southlake home in December 2017.

Michael Dasean Robinson, 32, was sentenced to more than 28 years Thursday in a federal courtroom.

Robinson sold $40 worth of heroin on the night of Nov. 30, 2017, to Reed Bartosh, 18, of Colleyville, and his girlfriend, Brianna Flood, 18.

She died a few hours later from the heroin, according to officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office and federal court documents.

Robinson had pleaded guilty in April to the the federal charge of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance (heroin) with intent to distribute.

Heroin deaths have been on the increase for years, according to a study by the Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration. A 2018 National Drug Threat Assessment report showed there were 2,089 deaths in 2006 compared to 15,469 in 2016.

The Fort Worth man was a drug dealer from 2017 until January 2019, according to court documents.

Local, state and federal authorities began an investigation after Flood’s death.

Robinson was arrested in November 2018. Armed with a search warrant, investigators seized Robinson’s cell phone. A forensic analysis concluded Robinson had 100 heroin customers, 80 cocaine customers, 25 crack cocaine customers and 25 methamphetamine customers.

