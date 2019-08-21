Mesquite ISD fires bus driver after arrest, allegations of soliciting sex from child

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

The Mesquite Independent School District has fired a bus driver after he was arrested and accused of soliciting sex from a child.

Ruben Castillo, a district bus driver for 11 years, was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor to commit sexual assault of a child, according to Mesquite police. The department didn’t release details regarding the allegations against Castillo, but Mesquite ISD said in a statement he “tried to victimize one of our students.”

Police are asking anyone who had an inappropriate interaction with Castillo to come forward and call 972-285-6336.

After hearing of the allegations, Mesquite ISD said in the statement, officials immediately moved to remove the bus driver from his position and terminate him.

And though the district is “unaware of any other students who may have been impacted by Mr. Castillo’s actions,” according to the statement, officials are cooperating with the investigation.

“These charges are very troubling,” the district said in the statement, “and we are sickened that a trusted employee tried to victimize one of our students.”