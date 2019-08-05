Crime
Bomb threat that prompted evacuation at Roanoke Walmart was false alarm
A bomb threat called into a Roanoke Walmart on Monday afternoon was a false alarm, Roanoke Fire Marshal Douglas Parks said.
A call threatening that a bomb had been placed in the Walmart came in about 12:20 p.m. and prompted an evacuation of the store while fire department and Walmart officials searched and cleared the building. It is back to regular operations now.
The Walmart was evacuated from 12:20 p.m. to about 1:50 p.m, Parks said.
Parks said it is unknown who called in the threat or whether the caller used a cell phone or landline.
A spokesman for Walmart Inc. said the company is not concerned about any further threats or dangers to the store at this time.
Roanoke police did not immediately reply to request for comment.
