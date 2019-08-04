Crime

Man critically wounded in shooting by his ex-girlfriend’s father, police say

FORT WORTH

A man was critically injured after after he was shot Sunday afternoon by his ex-girlfriend’s father, police said.

The woman’s father was in custody.

Police did not provide any other details.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of Stripling Drive.

A woman reported to police that her father had shot her ex-boyfriend. He was shot in the upper body, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

