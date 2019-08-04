Crime
Man critically wounded in shooting by his ex-girlfriend’s father, police say
A man was critically injured after after he was shot Sunday afternoon by his ex-girlfriend’s father, police said.
The woman’s father was in custody.
Police did not provide any other details.
The shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of Stripling Drive.
A woman reported to police that her father had shot her ex-boyfriend. He was shot in the upper body, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
