Allen police had ‘limited’ contact with suspected El Paso shooter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and El Paso police say 20 people have been killed and 26 others wounded in a shooting at an El Paso shopping centre. Law enforcement officials have said a 21-year-old Dallas-area man is in custody in the shooting.

Officers with the Allen Police Department have had what they called “limited” contact with a 21-year-old man accused of killing 20 people Saturday in El Paso in an act of domestic terrorism.

Patrick Crusius, 21, faces charges of domestic terrorism and capital murder. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

The victims have not been identified.

According to records, Crusius has lived in Allen, about 30 miles north of Dallas.

Allen police were still parked at the corner of Thornbury Lane and Kingsbury Court on Sunday morning. They told reporters to stay on the sidewalk and away from the suspect’s home.

Authorities have officially connected Crusius to the house but haven’t provided additional details.

The beige stone house sits on a large corner lot on the northwest corner of the intersection with a tall fence around the back yard.

A man identified as Crusius’s grandfather was seen speaking to a plain-clothed FBI agent who went to door, according to KDFW/Channel 4. An Allen police officer on scene could not confirm the man was FBI agent but did say Crusius’s family was home.

Few cars passed on Thornbury, and Kingsbury, a cul de sac, remained quiet.

Allen police said that they have had contact with Crusius three times.

In 2014, he was reported as a runaway. He returned home about 30 minutes after the police report was made.

Two years later, he was listed as a passenger on a Plano school district bus that was involved in a minor traffic accident. He was one of eight passengers on the bus.

In March, Crusius called Allen police dispatch to report a false residential alarm at his grandparent’s house. Police said the call was “cleared without incident according to protocol.”

The FBI said it completed three search warrants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in relation to its investigation.

An officer outside of the Thornbury Lane house said a warrant was served there between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday.