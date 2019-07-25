Crime
Prosecutors seek death penalty for suspected serial killer linked to 19 DFW deaths
Suspected serial killer in DFW accused of killing 12 women
Dallas County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a suspected serial killer who is accused of killing 19 people in the DFW area.
Billy Chemirmir has been charged with killing 12 women. He has been connected to seven more deaths through lawsuits from family members of alleged victims.
Assistant District Attorney Glen Fitzmartin signed the motion to seek the death penalty Tuesday.
Chemirmir was arrested on March 20, 2018. He has maintained that he is innocent.
He was first accused of killing an 81-year-old woman in Dallas last year and was indicted on 11 additional capital murder charges in Dallas and Collin counties in May. Chemirmir also is charged with attempting to kill two other women in Frisco and Plano.
Nine of Chemirmir’s alleged victims lived in the same assisted living facility at The Tradition-Prestonwood in Dallas.
Chemirmir has been indicted in the following deaths in Dallas and Collin counties.
- Phyllis Payne on May 14, 2016
Phoebe Perry on June 5, 2016
- Norma French on Oct. 8, 2016
- Doris Gleason on Oct. 29, 2016
- Minnie Campbell, 84, on Oct. 31, 2017
- Carolyn MacPhee, 81, on Dec. 31, 2017
- Rosemary Curtis on Jan. 19, 2018
- Mary Brooks on Jan. 31, 2018
- Martha Williams, 80, in March 2018
- Miriam Nelson, 81, on March 9, 2018
- Ann Conklin, 82, on March 18, 2018
- Lu Thi Harris, 81, on March 20, 2018
Through lawsuits, he has been accused in the deaths of:
- Joyce Abramowitz, 82, on July 20, 2016
- Juanita Purdy, 83, on July 31, 2016
- Leah Corken, 83, on Aug. 19, 2016
- Margaret White, 87, on Aug. 28, 2016
- Solomon Spring, 89, on Oct. 2, 2016
- Glenna Day, 87, on Oct. 15, 2016
- Doris Wasserman, 90, on Dec. 23, 2017
