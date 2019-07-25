Prosecutors seek death penalty for suspected serial killer linked to 19 DFW deaths

Suspected serial killer in DFW accused of killing 12 women Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir is accused of killing 12 elderly women in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir is accused of killing 12 elderly women in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Dallas County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a suspected serial killer who is accused of killing 19 people in the DFW area.

Billy Chemirmir has been charged with killing 12 women. He has been connected to seven more deaths through lawsuits from family members of alleged victims.

Assistant District Attorney Glen Fitzmartin signed the motion to seek the death penalty Tuesday.

Chemirmir was arrested on March 20, 2018. He has maintained that he is innocent.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He was first accused of killing an 81-year-old woman in Dallas last year and was indicted on 11 additional capital murder charges in Dallas and Collin counties in May. Chemirmir also is charged with attempting to kill two other women in Frisco and Plano.

Nine of Chemirmir’s alleged victims lived in the same assisted living facility at The Tradition-Prestonwood in Dallas.

Chemirmir has been indicted in the following deaths in Dallas and Collin counties.

Phyllis Payne on May 14, 2016

Phoebe Perry on June 5, 2016

Norma French on Oct. 8, 2016

Doris Gleason on Oct. 29, 2016

Minnie Campbell, 84, on Oct. 31, 2017





Carolyn MacPhee, 81, on Dec. 31, 2017

Rosemary Curtis on Jan. 19, 2018

Mary Brooks on Jan. 31, 2018

Martha Williams, 80, in March 2018

Miriam Nelson, 81, on March 9, 2018

Ann Conklin, 82, on March 18, 2018

Lu Thi Harris, 81, on March 20, 2018

Through lawsuits, he has been accused in the deaths of:

Joyce Abramowitz, 82, on July 20, 2016

Juanita Purdy, 83, on July 31, 2016

Leah Corken, 83, on Aug. 19, 2016

Margaret White, 87, on Aug. 28, 2016

Solomon Spring, 89, on Oct. 2, 2016

Glenna Day, 87, on Oct. 15, 2016

Doris Wasserman, 90, on Dec. 23, 2017