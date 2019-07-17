North Texas massage parlor owner charged with prostitution

A Grapevine victim of sex trafficking tells her story Julia Walsh was rescued from sex traffickers, and her road to recovery continues. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Julia Walsh was rescued from sex traffickers, and her road to recovery continues.

The owner of a Richland Hills massage parlor, accused of propositioning an undercover officer after negotiating a fee for sex, has been charged with prostitution.

Ying Chromaster, 55, of Fort Worth, was charged earlier this month in the 2018 case.

Chromaster was free on $1,000 bond Wednesday and could not be reached for comment.

Last summer, authorities shut down her business, Oriental Wellness Spa in the 7500 block of Glenview Drive in Richland Hills, during an investigation of possible prostitution or trafficking at the business.

Richland Hills police received information in early May 2018 and started the investigation.

Oriental Wellness Spa was one of the suspected illicit businesses near public schools named in a study released in early 2018 by Children At Risk.

In 2018, Children At Risk, a Houston-based educational advocacy organization, identified 689 suspected illicit massage businesses in Texas, using data scraped from an online website for massage operations in which users post reviews that include sexually explicit acts received.

The business was located in a building between Jack C. Binnon Elementary and Reformed Baptist Church of Fort Worth and across the street from St. John the Apostle Catholic School.

Oriental Wellness Spa in Richland Hills was closed in 2018. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives

Investigators observed on a website used by illicit massage parlors that Oriental Wellness Spa had 24 reviews since 2013 on detailed acts of prostitution.

Chromaster was arrested in June 2018.

An arrest warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram last year gave this brief account of the case:

An undercover officer with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office entered the Richland Hills business on May 21, 2018, and was led to a room by Chromaster. She provided him a massage, and at the end, she began to gesture in the form of a sex act and asked him if he wanted oil, according to the warrant. The officer told her yes, but she indicated he would need to pay a tip.

After negotiating a fee, the officer turned down the sex act.

Investigators conducted a surveillance on the business for a week and noted customers were exclusively men.

The undercover officer returned to the business on May 24, 2018, and again was met by Chromaster. Chromaster provided him a massage and then gestured as if making a sex act and asked for a tip. When a fee was negotiated, the officer again declined.