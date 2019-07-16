2 men charged after officials find videos of dog being tortured and child pornography

The Collin County sheriff’s department said 38-year-old Sean Bartlett (left) and 20-year-old Logan Bridgefarmer (right) tortured a small dog in Wylie. Facebook

Two men were charged with animal cruelty after investigators said they found videos of a dog being tortured in Wylie, Collin County officials said Tuesday.

Logan Bridgefarmer, 20, and Sean Bartlett, 38, were arrested Monday. Both were charged with animal cruelty, and Bartlett also was charged with child pornography possession.

On July 10, child exploitation investigators found a computer in a shed while searching a home in the 100 block of Pheasant Run. On the computer, investigators found child pornography and videos of a Dachshund dog being tortured at the house, Collin County Sheriff’s Office officials said on the department’s Facebook.

“There’s a special place for anyone that possesses child pornography and would torture an animal like was done here,” Sheriff Jim Skinner said in the post. “In Texas we call it the State Penitentiary.”

