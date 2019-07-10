Grapevine police release video of attacker grabbing woman, carrying her into breezeway

Man grabbed woman at Grapevine, Texas apartment complex A man is accused of assaulting at least five women on different times at Grapevine, Texas apartment complexes. Each time, the victims have managed to fight off their attacker. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man is accused of assaulting at least five women on different times at Grapevine, Texas apartment complexes. Each time, the victims have managed to fight off their attacker.

A search continued Wednesday for a man who is accused of attacking at least five women at different times at Grapevine apartment complexes on Mustang Drive, Grapevine police said.

All the victims have managed to fight off the attacker, but one woman suffered a broken collarbone in the struggle.

Grapevine police released a surveillance video of one of the attacks on Wednesday in hopes that someone might recognize the suspect and call authorities.

The video shows the man grabbing a victim and carrying her into an apartment breezeway.

The most recent assault occurred Tuesday.

The crimes have occurred between April 8 and this Tuesday. The attacker assaulted two women about midnight and the other assaults occurred from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Most of the attacks have occurred at apartment complexes in the 2800 to 3000 blocks of Mustang Drive in Grapevine.

In each case, the man has physically grabbed a woman or exposed himself, Grapevine police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, in his early 20s, with short, curly hair, a thin build and between 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-8.

Grapevine police are working with a sketch artist to create a composite drawing of the suspect.

Grapevine police are actively patrolling the neighborhoods and urged women to be on alert and travel in pairs.

Authorities encouraged residents to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Anyone with information should call criminal investigations at 817-410-3200 or 817-410-8127 after hours.