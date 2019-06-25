ICE four-day operation leads to arrests of 75 immigrants in North Texas and Oklahoma

Tarrant County extends immigration enforcement program for another year The Tarrant County Commissioners voted 3-2 for a one-year extension of a contract known as 287(g) that allows sheriff's deputies to perform immigration law enforcement functions. Numerous people spoke for and against the extension. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tarrant County Commissioners voted 3-2 for a one-year extension of a contract known as 287(g) that allows sheriff's deputies to perform immigration law enforcement functions. Numerous people spoke for and against the extension.

A Honduran man suspected of raping a child and a Mexican man convicted of drug crimes are two of 75 people who Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested during a four-day operation in North Texas and Oklahoma.

Those arrested were identified as criminal aliens and immigration violators by ICE and came from the following seven countries: Mexico (58), Guatemala (6), Honduras (6), El Salvador (2), Kenya (1), Ecuador (1) and Vietnam (1).

Most of those targeted by deportation officers during the operation, which ended Thursday, had prior criminal histories, according to a news release from ICE. Their criminal records included convictions for drug possession, assault, illegal entry, larceny, marijuana possession, possessing a weapon, failure to identify and identity theft, ICE said.

Most of the 75 arrested will have an opportunity to appear before a federal immigration judge who will determine if they will be removed from the country, according to a spokesman for the agency.

One Honduran man who was arrested is suspected of sexual assault of a minor and a Mexican man was convicted of two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and sentenced to 10 years’ confinement, the news release said. Each of the two men remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

All of the targets in this operation can be removed under the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act, according to the release.

“The operations that our ICE officers perform provide a vital public-safety benefit to local communities by removing criminal aliens from the streets,” said Marc J. Moore, field office director of Enforcement and Removal Operations in Dallas. “These operations also help maintain the integrity of our immigration laws.”

The Dallas office’s area of responsibility includes 128 counties in North Texas and Oklahoma.