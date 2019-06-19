Farmers Branch officer faces murder charge if indicted by Dallas County grand jury

How often do officers get convicted for on-duty shootings? Roy Oliver was the first Texas officer in 45 years to be convicted for killing a person on-duty. From 2005 to April 2017, only 28 officers were convicted for fatal on-duty shootings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Roy Oliver was the first Texas officer in 45 years to be convicted for killing a person on-duty. From 2005 to April 2017, only 28 officers were convicted for fatal on-duty shootings.

A Farmers Branch police officer accused of shooting at a fleeing suspect will be considered for a murder charge by a Dallas County grand jury.

Dallas officials announced Wednesday that they had concluded their investigation surrounding the fatal shooting of Juan Manuel Moreno, 35, on June 12 in Dallas, and Dallas police are recommending a murder charge against the officer. They will give their findings to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office for presentation before a grand jury.





Dallas detectives were assigned to investigate because the incident occurred in Dallas. Farmers Branch police are also conducting an internal investigation.

Video surveillance footage obtained by the Star-Telegram’s media partners at WFAA shows an officer getting out of his car in a parking lot, quickly grabbing his handgun and firing into the driver’s side of a white truck that swerves past him into a row of cars.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Moreno was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, and the officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for a minor injury, Farmers Branch police said.

Police didn’t say how the officer was injured. The truck doesn’t appear to hit him in the video.

Farmers Branch officers were following up on a report of a pickup truck that was stolen from Irving, Dallas police said. The vehicle was backed up into a parking space in a shopping center on Emerald Street in Dallas, and there were three people inside, police said.

The officers walked up to the truck, police said, but the driver began to pull out of his parking space. An officer fired his weapon and hit the driver, according to police.

Two other occupants of the truck were uninjured, police said. The truck’s passengers were taken into custody for questioning.

A second video shows the officer approaching the crashed truck as a passenger gets out and onto the ground. The officer who fired the shots was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations, Farmers Branch police said. His name was not released.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.