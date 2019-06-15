Denton woman charged with injury to a child

Body cam footage shows chase and the officer-involved shooting of JaQuavion Slaton Body camera footage released by the Fort Worth Police Department shows a chase, an arrest and the fatal shooting of JaQuavion Slaton on June 9, 2019. Fort Worth TX police say 3 officers fired their guns. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Body camera footage released by the Fort Worth Police Department shows a chase, an arrest and the fatal shooting of JaQuavion Slaton on June 9, 2019. Fort Worth TX police say 3 officers fired their guns.

A Denton woman was arrested after police said her child sustained significant head injuries and investigators discovered evidence of previous head injuries.

Tania Rangel, 25, was charged Friday with injury to a child, according to the Denton City Jail online inmate list. The child suffered a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage, police said, and no update on their condition was available Saturday.

On Thursday, Denton Fire/Rescue units were dispatched to the 2500 block of I-35 after a mother reported a medical emergency involving her child falling and hitting their head, according to Denton police. The child was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Due to the extent of the injuries, the child was transported by helicopter to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, police said. Medical staff determined the child’s injuries were inconsistent with a fall, police said.

Medical staff notified Child Protective Services and Denton police were notified, police said. Officers launched an investigation and responded to the hospital and the residence.

Due to the evidence gathered in the investigation, police said they obtained an arrest warrant for the child’s mother.

She was arrested and transported to Denton City Jail on a $500,000 bond, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.