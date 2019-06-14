Man swiped mail from Tarrant, other counties in North Texas, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 12 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man who police say stole mail across North Texas, including from Tarrant County, has been arrested.

Charles J. Smith had in a vehicle several pieces of mail also stolen from Kaufman, Dallas and Collin counties, Forney police said Friday.

Smith had in his possession stolen cellphones, garage door openers, checkbooks, credit cards and other property, police said.

An officer saw Smith and another man walking down a residential street on May 5 in Forney. Smith ran, police said.

Smith was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, attempted burglary of a habitation, evading arrest, credit or debit card abuse and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, police said. He was arrested on Wednesday.