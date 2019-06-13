Crime

Ex-AT&T store worker fraudulently charged $600K to customer accounts, Texas police say

A former employee at an AT&T store in Southlake made fraudulent charges of roughly $600,000 to customers’ accounts, police said.

Nykee Evans opened lines on 640 customers’ accounts and purchased expensive iPhones, Southlake police said, according to WFAA-TV, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner.

Evans, 26, of Lancaster, would have other people he knows pick up the phones, police told WFAA-TV. Evans worked at the store from November 2016 to October 2018.

Police arrested him Wednesday in Irving.

Evans was charged with theft of more than $300,000 and fraudulent use of identification.

