Crime
Ex-AT&T store worker fraudulently charged $600K to customer accounts, Texas police say
Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 12
A former employee at an AT&T store in Southlake made fraudulent charges of roughly $600,000 to customers’ accounts, police said.
Nykee Evans opened lines on 640 customers’ accounts and purchased expensive iPhones, Southlake police said, according to WFAA-TV, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner.
Evans, 26, of Lancaster, would have other people he knows pick up the phones, police told WFAA-TV. Evans worked at the store from November 2016 to October 2018.
Police arrested him Wednesday in Irving.
Evans was charged with theft of more than $300,000 and fraudulent use of identification.
Comments