Ex-AT&T store worker fraudulently charged $600K to customer accounts, Texas police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 12 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A former employee at an AT&T store in Southlake made fraudulent charges of roughly $600,000 to customers’ accounts, police said.

Nykee Evans opened lines on 640 customers’ accounts and purchased expensive iPhones, Southlake police said, according to WFAA-TV, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner.

Evans, 26, of Lancaster, would have other people he knows pick up the phones, police told WFAA-TV. Evans worked at the store from November 2016 to October 2018.

Police arrested him Wednesday in Irving.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Evans was charged with theft of more than $300,000 and fraudulent use of identification.