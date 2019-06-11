Son shoots, kills father near Oak Point

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 30 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man was charged with murder near Oak Point on Saturday after police said he shot and killed his father following a dispute.

Anees Raza, who’s in his early 20s, was taken into custody and booked at Denton County Jail, according to a Facebook post from the City of Oak Point Department of Public Safety. His father, Jawaid Khan Raza, 60, died of a shotgun wound to the chest at 3:19 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

The shooting occurred in a residence in the 8900 block of Tucker Street in the neighborhood of Cross Oak Ranch near Oak Point, police said. That home, according to online records, is where Anees Raza and his father have both lived.

Police responded to the residence after receiving a report of the shooting Saturday afternoon, police said. The younger Raza had been in a domestic dispute with the father when he shot him, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jawaid Khan Raza was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Anees Raza was arrested.

He remained in Denton County Jail on Tuesday morning, according to online jail records. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Ranger Division assisted in the investigation, police said.

An investigation into the killing is ongoing, police said.