Vandals caused $1,200 in graffiti damage to Grapevine High, police say
Grapevine police appealed for help Monday to identify at least four suspects who caused about $1,200 in graffiti damage to Grapevine High School.
The vandals hit the school, 3223 Mustang Drive in Grapevine, late Saturday and early Sunday.
On Monday, authorities released a video from surveillance cameras at the school in hope that someone would recognize the suspects and contact police.
A school employee told Grapevine police the damage occurred between 10 a.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.
Multiple walls, a sidewalk, a window, parking lot and a fence were spray-painted.
Anyone with information should call Grapevine police at 817-410-3200 during regular business hours and 817-410-8127 after hours.
