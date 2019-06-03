Vandals caused $1,200 in graffiti damage to Grapevine High, police say

Vandals caused $1,200 damage to Grapevine High School June 1, 2019 At least four suspects spray-painted words and images on multiple walls at Grapevine High School. Images also painted on sidewalk, a window, parking lot and a fence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At least four suspects spray-painted words and images on multiple walls at Grapevine High School. Images also painted on sidewalk, a window, parking lot and a fence.

Grapevine police appealed for help Monday to identify at least four suspects who caused about $1,200 in graffiti damage to Grapevine High School.

The vandals hit the school, 3223 Mustang Drive in Grapevine, late Saturday and early Sunday.

On Monday, authorities released a video from surveillance cameras at the school in hope that someone would recognize the suspects and contact police.

A school employee told Grapevine police the damage occurred between 10 a.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple walls, a sidewalk, a window, parking lot and a fence were spray-painted.

Anyone with information should call Grapevine police at 817-410-3200 during regular business hours and 817-410-8127 after hours.