Crime
One in critical condition after Garland parking lot shooting
An early morning shooting in a Garland parking lot off of Northwest Highway led to one man being sent to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to Garland police.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of Northwest Highway at around 4:45 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man shot, police said. They found a man inside of a black Nexus with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.
An investigation is ongoing. Police said detectives are in the process of trying to determine what led to the shooting, seeking video surveillance and interviewing witnesses.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Garland police at 972-485-4840.
