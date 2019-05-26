Man charged with manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Grand Prairie

Here are the five most dangerous intersections in Fort Worth The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year.

A truck driver was charged with manslaughter after police say he fatally hit a 20-year-old who was driving a motorcycle in Grand Prairie Saturday.

Angel Ceballos was riding a Dyna Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound in the 100 block of North Belt Line Road at 7:53 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a Chevrolet truck turned in front of him, according to Grand Prairie police.

The truck driver, Jesse Merchant, was driving southbound when he turned left into a gas station in front of Ceballos. Ceballos collided into Merchant’s truck, which was towing a 42-foot trailer.

Merchant, 30, caused the collision by failing to yield the right-of-way to Ceballos, police said, and he was driving without a license. He was arrested and charged with manslaughter, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ceballos was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.