Man charged with manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Grand Prairie
A truck driver was charged with manslaughter after police say he fatally hit a 20-year-old who was driving a motorcycle in Grand Prairie Saturday.
Angel Ceballos was riding a Dyna Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound in the 100 block of North Belt Line Road at 7:53 p.m. Saturday when the driver of a Chevrolet truck turned in front of him, according to Grand Prairie police.
The truck driver, Jesse Merchant, was driving southbound when he turned left into a gas station in front of Ceballos. Ceballos collided into Merchant’s truck, which was towing a 42-foot trailer.
Merchant, 30, caused the collision by failing to yield the right-of-way to Ceballos, police said, and he was driving without a license. He was arrested and charged with manslaughter, police said.
Ceballos was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
