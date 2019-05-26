One killed, another hospitalized in shooting near downtown Fort Worth

A freshman at South Hills High School in Fort Worth was killed Saturday evening in a fatal crash.

One person was killed in a shooting near downtown Fort Worth early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of Waters Street — about one block away from Terrell High School — at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

One person died and another was taken to the hospital, Fort Worth Police Officer Ivan Gomez said. The condition of the person who was hospitalized was not known Sunday afternoon.

Further information was not immediately available Sunday afternoon.