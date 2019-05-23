‘I don’t know. I was not thinking,’ man texted to mother of girl he molested

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A Springtown man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday for repeatedly sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl in Parker County.

In a plea agreement with Parker County prosecutors, Justin Levi Wright, 31, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which occurred in late 2017 and early 2018.

He is going to prison without the possibility of parole during the 25-year sentence, and he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“The victim and her family were happy with the result of this agreement,” said Parker County Assistant District Attorney Larry Fadler in a news release. “It ensures the defendant will remain locked up until the year 2043.”

The girl reported the abuse after her mother had a conversation with her about keeping her body safe.

“The victim texted her mother and told her that the defendant had been sexually abusing her,” prosecutor Jeff Swain said in the news release. “Taking that first step and making an outcry is very difficult for most victims of sexual abuse.”

When the girl’s mother confronted the defendant via text message and asked him why he did it, he texted her back, “I don’t know. I was not thinking,” Swain said.

After an interview with Wright by investigators by the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, Wright admitted he had molested the girl on two occasions.

In a victim’s statement, the girl’s mother told Wright her daughter “will forever live in the emotional prison you have trapped her in,” Swain said.