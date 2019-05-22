Crime
Man used Snapchat to solicit photos, said he’d share if girls declined sex, police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A 24-year-old Forney man used Snapchat to solicit nude photos of girls and threaten to share the images if they declined to have sex with him, WFAA-TV reported.
Taylor Craft has been charged with 16 felony crimes, including two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, the television station reported.
Craft is accused of sexually assaulting a Coppell teenager, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Authorities started investigating Craft when a 14-year-old girl told police in Connecticut that a Snapchat user asked her to send nude photos of herself, reported WFAA, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner. The Snapchat account was linked to Craft, the arrest warrant affidavit said.
Craft told law enforcement officers that he used the nude images to coerce teenagers into having sex with him, the arrest warrant affidavit said.
Comments