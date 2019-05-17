Fort Worth man locked, barricaded door before sexually assaulting boy, affidavit says

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A 43-year-old Fort Worth man was charged Thursday with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy who had visited his north Fort Worth home.

Aaron Thomas Roskey, a disabled Army vet, has been held in the Tarrant County Jail since his May 10 arrest on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Bail is set at $35,000, jail records show.

Tarrant County court records did not indicate a defense attorney for Roskey.

The case came to light May 9 after the alleged victim confided in a friend at school, who in turn alerted a school counselor.





Police were notified and a forensic interview done with 12-year-old boy. The child told authorities he had been visiting a friend at the home on the evening of May 8 when Roskey asked the boys to come inside, according to an arrest warrant affidavit written by Detective R. B. Jackson.





As his friend played video games, the boy told police that Roskey sat beside him on the couch and began touching him inappropriately.

The child told authorities he told the man, “I don’t feel comfortable,” but the suspect stated, “I don’t care.”

He said Roskey also threatened him “Don’t tell your mom or something bad will happen to you.”

The affidavit states Roskey later took the boy into his bedroom, locked and barricaded the door with furniture before further sexually assaulting the boy.

DeHoyos said detectives quickly executed a search warrant at Roskey’s house and arrested the man. He agreed to talk with detectives and admitted to the sexual assault, she said.

Police are continuing their investigation of Roskey after learning he had volunteered at Kay Granger Elementary School, part of the Northwest Independent School District, according to Sgt. Rachel DeHoyos, supervisor of the Fort Worth police crimes against children unit. A Northwest school district spokeswoman said Roskey was not a current volunteer and the last time he volunteered on campus was Nov. 3, 2017.

DeHoyos said the case illustrates the importance of parents educating their children in the difference between appropriate and inappropriate touches from strangers, family members and adult friends.

“Let your children know that it is OK to tell someone what happened,” DeHoyos said. “We were able to arrest Roskey because the victim was brave enough to confide in a friend and his friend did the right thing and told a safe adult.