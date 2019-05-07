Jury finds boyfriend accused of killing, burying Zuzu Verk guilty of murder

Candlelight vigil for Zuzu Verk Friends gather in Keller as authorities continue searching for the missing student in West Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Friends gather in Keller as authorities continue searching for the missing student in West Texas.

Robert Fabian, the boyfriend of a college student found buried in a shallow grave in west Texas, was found guilty of murder by a Caldwell County jury on Tuesday.

The verdict was handed down late Tuesday afternoon, according to Midland television station KMID.

The remains of the woman Fabian was convicted of killing, Zuzu Verk, were found in plastic painter’s drop cloths in a shallow grave near Alpine in far west Texas, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Verk was from far north Fort Worth, and she graduated from Keller Timber Creek High School. She was a student at Sul Ross State University in Alpine.

The case was prosecuted by attorneys with the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the trial was moved to Caldwell County after a change of venue motion was granted by the court. Fabian also was found guilty of tampering with evidence.

Fabian’s friend Chris Estrada was also arrested in the case and charged with evidence tampering, a second-degree felony. Estrada pleaded no contest and will be sentenced after Fabian’s trial.

Fabian told police that he and Verk began to argue during their dinner at his apartment the night of Oct. 11, 2016, and that when the disagreement grew “heated,” Verk left between 2 and 3 a.m.

The affidavit said Fabian called Estrada twice about 3:15 a.m. the night of Verk’s disappearance and stayed in contact with him throughout the day. Estrada told police that he went to Fabian’s apartment later that day to paint a table. They decided to drink instead, the affidavit said.

At about 10:15 p.m., the two stopped by a Dollar General store, where Fabian bought three drop cloths, according to surveillance footage. From about 10:40 p.m. to midnight, according to electronic data, Estrada was back at Fabian’s apartment.

From about midnight to 12:20 a.m., Estrada was “at or near various commercial dumpsters in the area,” the affidavit said. Later, Estrada went to a friend’s house. The friend opened her door and “observed Chris acting strange” and looking “very bothered to the extent that it scared her,” the affidavit said.

When she asked Estrada what was wrong, he told her, “I don’t want to get you involved. Don’t ask questions.” She asked him if anything was “newsworthy,” the affidavit said. Estrada shrugged and said, “If it is newsworthy, I didn’t do anything. I’m OK.”

When Verk’s disappearance became public Oct. 14, Fabian told a friend, “If I know a really big secret and two people know it, then the other has to be dead,” according to the affidavit. Fabian then told his friend that he was joking. Fabian later asked his friend if he could use his computer to delete certain Facebook posts that “did not look good as he was a suspect” in Verk’s disappearance, the affidavit says.

Police searched Fabian’s apartment and found no sheets or pillowcases on his bed. Investigators found one of the three drop cloths, but the other two were missing, the affidavit said.

Verk’s remains were found in early 2017.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.