Three people shot outside of Fort Worth club, police say

Three people were shot outside of a club in Fort Worth early Sunday morning, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Officers were sent to 3101 Joyce Dr. just after 2 a.m.

There they found three people injured. One man is in critical condition and a second man and a woman are in stable condition, Officer Buddy Calzada said.

More then three dozen officers were sent to the scene, according to a police call log.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

On Sunday morning, the area was quiet. Two people who live across the street from the club said they didn’t hear the shooting and didn’t know what happened. Crime scene tape was piled up in the venue’s parking lot.

The building used to be home to The Rail Club, which closed in 2018. A sign outside of the building now says the club is called No Limits.

A Facebook page for the club says it’s an after hours dance hall available for rent Sunday through Thursday. The page also advertises that it is a bring your own beer event center.

Officers are looking for multiple suspects. No description was provided.

Asked what led up to the shooting, or where the people were when they were injured, Calzada said “detectives are investigating.”