Fort Worth police were investigating a shooting at the Valley Motel Wednesday night.

At 8:32 p.m., a woman called police and said her son had been shot in the head at the motel at 1850 Jacksboro Highway. When police arrived, the man was still responsive and taken to a hospital.

The shooter had not been found as of 9:45 p.m.

Police said the shooting may have been related to a drug deal.