Arlington man shot multiple times during fight on Saturday evening, police say

By Nichole Manna

March 10, 2019 11:20 AM

Arlington police are investigating a shooting that they say happened during a fight over a woman.

Officers went to the Rush Creek Apartments, 1200 West Sublett Road, at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday regarding a shooting. They found one man in his 20s who had been shot multiple times, Officer Jesse Minton said.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Minton said.

The suspect has not yet been arrested. Police said the victim likely knew the suspect and they are searching for him.

No other information has been released.

