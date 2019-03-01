Crime

Prosecutors dismiss case against mother of toddler found dead

By Mitch Mitchell

March 01, 2019 02:54 PM

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office has dismissed its case against the adoptive mother of a three-year-old who was found dead in a culvert.

The body of a toddler who had been missing for days, Sherin Mathews, was found after an extensive search in October 2017 inside a ditch drain under Spring Valley and Bowser roads, less than a mile from her home in Richardson.

Richardson police arrested Sherin Mathews’ mother, Sini Mathews, in November 2017 on a warrant for endangering or abandoning a child. Abandoning or endangering a child is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in state jail.

Prosecutors asked the court to dismiss the case and an order was filed Friday stating that an investigation had determined that the state cannot prove the charge she faced beyond a reasonable doubt.

Sherin’s adopted father, Wesley Matthews, is in jail facing a capital murder charge. Total bonds for Mathews were set at $2.25 million, according to jail records.

