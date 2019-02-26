Member of white supremacist prison gang sentenced to 40 years in Weatherford

A Mineral Wells man who is part of a white supremacist group was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday.
Bradley Kincheloe, 34, plead guilty to possession and intent to sell methamphetamine in Weatherford. He was described as a habitual offender and had at least seven prior convictions, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s office.
The press release also included a photo of Kincheloe’s back, which is covered by a large Swastika tattoo.
“Mr. Kincheloe had a number of tattoos indicating membership in a white supremacist prison gang known as the Aryan Circle. He also had a huge tattoo of a swastika on his back,” said Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain, who prosecuted the case for the state.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Kincheloe was arrested on Aug. 8, 2017 after an anonymous tipster told police he was dealing drugs out of a local hotel.
In 2007, Kincheloe was convicted of intent to manufacture drugs and received 10 years in prison. He also had convictions in Palo Pinto County in 2008 and 2011 for drug possession and forgery. He also had convictions for theft, a DWI, failure to identify and possession of marijuana.
415th District Judge Graham Quisenberry presided over the case.
Comments