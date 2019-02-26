Prison guard sentenced for sexual abuse of inmate

A federal corrections officer was sentenced to a year in prison for sexually abusing an inmate in Dallas.

Erica McCoy, 32, plead guilty in August to having abusive sexual contact with an inmate, identified only by his initials, D.E., according to the Department of Justice. McCoy worked at an all-male, low security institution southeast of Dallas.

McCoy said she stumbled upon D.E. while he was cleaning her office carpet in the summer of 2017. She admitted they had regular sexual contact.





D.E. was put into the Special Housing Unit and McCoy resigned amid an investigation by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General.

“Today’s sentence demonstrates that corruption and abuse of power have no place in our federal prisons and will not be tolerated,” said Deputy Assistant Inspector General for Investigations Elise Chawaga in the press release.

A federal judge sentenced McCoy to one year and one day in prison. She will also be required to register as a sex offender.