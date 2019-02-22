Florida man accused of conning nearly $2 million from Crowley School District indicted

A Florida man accused of conning nearly $2 million from the Crowley Independent School District was indicted Friday of wire fraud.

Donald Howard Conkright, 61, was arrested Dec. 13 in South Florida. He stole millions from the Texas school district in just a few days, according to court documents.

In 2018, Crowley ISD was working with the construction company Steele & Freeman, which it routinely paid by check. In October, Conkright pretended to be an accountant with the company and emailed the director of accounting for the school district.

The email included what it claimed was updated banking information for Steele & Freeman.

The accountant sent a payment of $522,588.98 to the new bank account on Nov. 13. The next day, the school district sent the bank account more than $1.4 million, court documents state.

Conkright used the money to buy two Rolex watches, a 2018 BMW M3 and to transfer $750,000 to another bank account and $70,000 to K Jewelers, according to court documents.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation found that the bank account provided to the district was owned by Conkright. He has no connections to Steele & Freeman or the school district, according to documents.