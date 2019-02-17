Sex offender accused of making child porn says he trains kids to ‘avoid them saying anything’

A sex offender who is accused of making child pornography said he dates single mothers with young children so he can “train them and avoid them saying anything,” according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

Adam Donald Bennett, 35, is considered a “low risk” offender on the Texas Sex Offender Registry. He was convicted in 2013 of indecency with a child by exposure. He pleaded guilty to a lesser offense after being charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

The victim was 10 years old.

On May 4, 2018, an undercover officer began talking with Bennett online about sexually exploiting children after receiving a tip about Bennett, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Bennett said in an email to the officer, “I’ve dated a few single moms as well, that’s where i’ve had most of mine. building trust is a good way, i just try to make sure that they have very young ones, so i can train them and avoid them saying anything.”

Bennett also wrote graphic details about raping and exposing himself to young girls, including a 5 year old, according to the complaint.

Investigators had not yet connected the email address to Bennett’s home address.

Then, on Feb. 7, 2019, investigators were contacted by a friend of Bennett’s who said he had just learned his daughter had been sexually assaulted by Bennett, according to the complaint.

Investigators went to the man’s home and found bedding that matched the bedding in videos they found on Bennett’s hard drive of child pornography, according to the complaint.

Bennett was arrested on Feb. 12 on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child. Information about where he was jailed was not available. He has not obtained an attorney.