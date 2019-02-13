Bowie High coach on leave as police, CPS investigate assault report after dodgeball

The girls basketball coach at Bowie High School has been placed on administrative leave as officials with Child Protective Services and Bowie police investigate an alleged assault of a student following a game of dodgeball.

Coach Chuck Hall, 57, was placed on leave with pay Feb. 4 after a CPS official reported the incident to Bowie police. Bowie is about 70 miles northwest of Fort Worth in Montague County.

A police report was filed Feb. 5, alleging the coach yelled at a 14-year-old student after the coach was hit in the head with a dodgeball as the class ended. The two then ended up on a gym floor with the coach on top of the teen, according to the report.

A school security camera captured the incident.





“I’m deeply regretful and sorrowful for the position that I have put my family, my friends, my girls basketball team, the school, and more than anyone else, the student and his parents,” Hall said Wednesday in a telephone interview.

Bowie Superintendent Steven Monkres said Wednesday in an email that the incident occurred during a physical education class.

“The district takes all complaints against district personnel seriously; therefore, Mr. Hall has been placed on leave while this incident is thoroughly investigated by Bowie I.S.D. and other agencies,” Monkres said.

Monkres said he could not comment on specifics because of the ongoing investigation.

CPS spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales said Wednesday in an email she could not comment on any details.

Bowie Police Chief Guy Green said the incident occurred Feb. 1 in a gym where students had been playing dodgeball.

“He was supervising when he was hit in the head and his glasses broke,” Green said Wednesday in a telephone interview. “What happened next is what is under investigation.”

Hall yelled at the teen to leave the gym, but at some point, the coach and the teen ended up on the floor, according to the police report.

The coach pulled the teen up and ordered him out of the gym, according to police report.

The police chief said the investigation is listed as an injury to a child/disabled, noting the student in the incident is “needy.”

Hall has been teaching and coaching for 32 years, according to the Bowie school district website.





He graduated from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, where he played on the basketball team. He is married with three adult children.

Hall began teaching in Krum and has taught and coached at Jacksboro, Saint Jo and Petrolia, according to the school website. He has been at Bowie High School since 2013.

He is also the girls cross country and track coach.