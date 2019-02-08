Crime

Police investigate possible shooting near JPS Hospital in Fort Worth

By Kaley Johnson

February 08, 2019 06:32 PM

A man was in critical condition Sunday morning after he was shot in south Fort Worth, authorities said.
A man was in critical condition Sunday morning after he was shot in south Fort Worth, authorities said. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.
A man was in critical condition Sunday morning after he was shot in south Fort Worth, authorities said. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.
FORT WORTH

Police were investigating a shooting that possibly occurred near John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth on Friday.

A person with a gunshot wound showed up at the hospital at 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Police said the shooting possibly happened at the corner of East Allen Street and South Main Street near the hospital. They are still investigating.

The person’s condition was not known.

A suspect had not been identified as of Friday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

  Comments  