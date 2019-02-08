Police investigate possible shooting near JPS Hospital in Fort Worth

Police were investigating a shooting that possibly occurred near John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth on Friday.
A person with a gunshot wound showed up at the hospital at 5:15 p.m. Friday.
Police said the shooting possibly happened at the corner of East Allen Street and South Main Street near the hospital. They are still investigating.
The person’s condition was not known.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
A suspect had not been identified as of Friday evening.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments